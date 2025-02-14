Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has insisted he cannot always be in a good mood amidst Spurs’ rigorous schedule.

Spurs are not experiencing one of their best seasons, as they are currently sitting 14th in the Premier League table, having been knocked out of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Postecoglou is under pressure due to Tottenham’s recent form and he has not been seen in a good mood in his recent press conferences.

Ahead of the Manchester United game, Postecoglou joked that he has been in a grumpy mood in recent weeks and added that everyone needs to ease up on him a little bit, as with the rigorous schedule he is dealing with, it is hard for him to stay in a happy and jolly mood.

He pointed out that he enjoyed a week without a midweek game and stressed that being a manager, he understands that he cannot run away from his responsibilities and sometimes has to grind through a busy fixture list.

When discussing his mood, Postecoglou said at a press conference: “I have been grumpy?

“Fair enough too; I had to do this [press conference] three times a week sometimes on zero sleep.

“Cut me a little bit of slack; I can’t be bubbly and cheery all the time. Fair to say, I appreciate the fact that there was not a game this week.

“I had dinner with my family last night, and my boy said, ‘Seems like you haven’t had a game for a while, dad; it’s only been four days.’

“That is the circle we have all been in, not just me, but the other coaches.

“Certainly, when you are going at it all the time, you do get into a cycle where it does become a bit of a grind, but you know you have to do it.

“There is no alternative; I cannot not do things that I am responsible for.”

Tottenham are set to play against Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United at the weekend and they have not lost to the Red Devils in their last five fixtures.