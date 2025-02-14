Carl Recine/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have got back into the race for Newcastle United and Liverpool target Johan Bakayoko.

The 21-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger has admirers in the Premier League in the form of Liverpool and Newcastle United, while he has also been linked with a host of other English sides.

Bakayoko though has so far stayed put in Eindhoven, although the Dutch side expect to come under pressure over him in the summer.

Bakayoko rejected a move to Saudi Arabia in the winter transfer window and it was suggested that he was in favour of joining Borussia Dortmund.

However, a move to Dortmund failed to materialise for the winger and the Bundesliga side decided to move on.

Newcastle are keen on adding to their attacking department and might launch a bid for Bakayoko in the summer.

However, according to Voetbal Krant, Dortmund have returned to the race to compete with Liverpool and the Magpies for Bakayoko’s signature.

Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah in the summer with his contract set to expire at the end of June and the PSV star may be a player they turn to.

Bakayoko will enter the final year of his contract with PSV in the summer and it remains to be seen where his next destination will be.