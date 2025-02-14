Stu Forster/Getty Images

Stoke City sporting director Jonathan Walters has revealed that the club were chasing Ipswich Town star Ali Al-Hamadi in the summer and insisted that the Potters need players like him.

The Iraq international had spells with Wycombe Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon before he joined the Tractor Boys last year.

He played 14 times for the Tractor Boys last season, scoring four important goals when they secured automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Al-Hamadi mostly played as an off-the-bench substitute at Portman Road this season and Stoke loaned him in for the rest of the season in the winter window.

Walters revealed that they wanted to sign the striker in the summer and insisted his admiration towards Al-Hamadi for his in-game intelligence.

“We were after Ali in the summer as well, alongside Tom [Cannon]”, Walters told the Potters’ media about the Tractor Boys loan star.

“He has a point to prove I think; he has gone there and been involved in their promotion season, last season.

“And they all loved him, the staff, players, fans because of attitude, his game intelligence and his work-rate on the pitch.

“And he is the type of player we want at this club.”

He scored a goal on his Stoke City debut against Hull City earlier this month and he will be looking to have a telling impact against Swansea City on Saturday.