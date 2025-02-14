Warren Little/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers director of football George Friend believes that West Ham United youngster Michael Forbes is an excellent player with a great career ahead.

West Ham sanctioned a season-long loan to Bristol Rovers for Forbes in the summer transfer window, but his loan spell was marred by injuries.

Bristol Rovers and West Ham decided to cut short his loan at the Memorial Stadium after he suffered a hamstring injury in December and he returned to London.

Late in the window, West Ham agreed to a deal to send Forbes on loan to Colchester United and Friend admitted that he did not want to see the young centre-back leave.

The Bristol Rovers sporting director pointed out that Forbes is an excellent centre-back with a fantastic character and believes he has a great career ahead.

“Losing Michael Forbes to injury, thankfully, he has gone back out on loan because, first of all, I would like to say he’s a fantastic character and he’s an excellent player”, Friend told Bristol Rovers’ official site.

“I didn’t want to see him leave, but an injury forced that, and I felt like he got into a position where he was becoming a regular starter for us, and I think he’ll have a really great career.

Forbes has yet to make an appearance for League Two side Colchester United as he is still recovering from the hamstring injury.