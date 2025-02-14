George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has praised goalkeeper Illan Meslier for his self-critical nature and his ability to stay focused despite not having much to do for major parts of games.

After a shaky start to the season, Meslier has found his foothold in Farke’s team and has become an un-droppable name in the starting line-up.

The manager, who stood by him while he was being criticised for his performances between the sticks, insists that the 24-year-old impresses him with his concentration and focus every day and is also self-critical.

The German manager took the 3-3 draw against Hull City back in January as a reference to reveal how critical Meslier was about his performance on the night.

“Illan is a self-critical young man. Not happy when there’s a game, for example at Hull, he’s not at his best”, Farke said at a press conference.

“The only answer is after a shaky period, to work even harder on the training pitch. This is what he did.

“He is focused every day, pretty settled and concentrated.

“It’s what you have to do in a side that dominate many games.

“Sometimes he has to be there with a first save after 60 minutes, pretty switched on.

“Compliments to his good work, played a major part, many clean sheets, number of clean sheets, pretty impressive, so far I’m happy with this but it’s also what we expect.”

In 32 appearances so far this season, the French goalkeeper has managed 20 clean sheets, contributing hugely to Leeds’ impressive goal difference in the Championship.