Former EFL star Sam Parkin thinks that Leeds United’s forward line have received a lot of praise this season but added that the Whites defence also deserve respect with their recent performances.

Leeds are fighting to secure automatic promotion this season and they are currently in incredible form in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side scored 18 goals in their last six league games and have managed to keep clean sheets in all those games.

Parkin pointed out that Burnley this season have been praised for their defence but stressed that Leeds have also managed to keep six consecutive clean sheets going into the Sunderland game on Monday.

He added that Leeds defence have been very good in recent games and indicated that though the Whites forward line has been the subject of praise, their defensive performances have gone unnoticed.

“Rightly, Burnley’s defence is in the spotlight and everybody is talking about it, but Leeds have not conceded in six now, going into the massive game against Sunderland on Monday”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“They are getting a lot of plaudits for their attacking players, Leeds, because they thumped seven past Cardiff and obviously four against Watford this week.

“They are really good defensively as well, so they are on a great run in that regard.”

Leeds have conceded 19 goals in 32 league games so far this season and boast the second-best defensive record in the Championship this season.