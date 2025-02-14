Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

Former Leicester City striker Matty Fryatt has insisted that Jamie Vardy has a great record against Arsenal, and he will want that to continue, ahead of the Foxes’ clash with the Gunners in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team, who are currently in 18th position with four defeats in their previous five league games, find themselves in a relegation battle.

Vardy, who has struck the net seven times this season, scored the breakthrough goal that initiated the Foxes’ comeback in their 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the league in January.

Fryatt commented that Vardy, who had not scored for a few games, inspired Leicester’s comeback against Spurs with his goal and believes that the veteran will be the one to watch against Arsenal with his leadership abilities, positioning, and knowledge of the game.

He remarked that the 38-year-old, who likes challenges, will enjoy testing himself against the Gunners’ defensive duo of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The former Foxes forward added that the Leicester skipper, who has scored eleven goals in the league against Arteta’s men, has a great record against Arsenal and will want to continue that.

“At Tottenham he hadn’t scored for a few games, then he gets that goal and Leicester are back in the game.

“With that leadership and the understanding, knowing where to be, he’ll certainly be up for the fight against Arsenal”, he said on BBC Radio Leicester’s When You’re Smiling.

“He’s testing himself against the very best defenders – they’ve got a formidable partnership at the back. But he’ll relish that.

“He enjoys the challenge and the battles.

“He’s got a great record against Arsenal and he’ll want that to continue”, he added.

Van Nistelrooy’s side were thrashed 4-2 by Arsenal the last time both teams faced each other in the league, and a repeat of that would dampen the Foxes’ efforts against relegation.