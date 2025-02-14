Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton have been boosted as one of their out of action stars has an injury which is ‘more fear than harm’, with the timescale for his return emerging.

The Goodison outfit have had to do without a host of players in recent months and currently have the likes of Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja all in the treatment room.

Things got worse this week as Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye was forced off during the first half of Everton’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby earlier this week.

Toffees boss David Moyes has admitted that the injury is not a good one and the club are sweating about exactly how long they will have to do without the former Marseille man for.

However, the worst case scenario of a cruciate knee ligament injury has been avoided, according to Senegalese journalist Papa Mahmoud Gueye.

It is suggested the injury is ‘more fear than harm’ and following medical checks, he will ‘be out for at least two months’.

That means Ndiaye should be back for Everton’s season run-in as they try to climb the Premier League table as much as possible.

The Toffees have a number of big games towards the end of the campaign.

They are due to host Manchester City and travel to Chelsea in April, while the final game of the campaign sees a trip to face Newcastle United.

Everton go to Anfield to play Liverpool at the very start of April, though that may come too soon for Ndiaye.