Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton manager David Moyes has admitted that one of his Toffees stars as suffered an injury blow in the Liverpool game which ‘is not looking great’.

Moyes saw his side dig deep and fight their way to a 2-2 draw with Premier League leaders Liverpool in midweek in what was the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

A controversial end to the game saw player clashes, sending offs and Reds boss Arne Slot being given his marching orders.

Moyes was forced to bring off Iliman Ndiaye after just 25 minutes of the derby, with Jack Harrison taking his place, and the former Marseille man has an injury.

Everton have had time to have a look at it and Moyes admits that the forward’s injury is a medial knee ligament injury and does not look good.

He told a press conference: “It is not looking great at the moment.

“It could be a few weeks.”

Everton have already seen their attacking options stretched due to injury and losing Ndiaye towards the business end of the campaign is not good news.

Moyes though has brought about an upturn in Everton’s results and few now expect the Toffees to be at risk of relegation.