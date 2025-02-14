Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that a few people have looked at injured defender Micky van de Ven to give him additional guidance and information to help his body adapt.

The Dutch international has seen his spell at Tottenham being marred by multiple injuries and is still recuperating from the effects of a long-term injury.

The London-based club are keen on resolving his issues with injuries and have sought help from outside the club.

Postecoglou insisted that the aim is to help Van de Ven manage his body in order that he can get the most out of it in an athletic sense.

“We’ve had a few people externally looking at him and give him some more guidance and information, added to our stuff, which he can do differently around not so much the injury, but to help his body adapt to the extreme athlete he is and can be”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

The Tottenham boss also took time to address the issue of his return to action, insisting that the player’s long-term career has to be kept in mind and therefore unnecessary risks should be avoided.

“You always want to protect your assets.

“And he is a major club asset and to protect his long-term career for the sake of a couple of weeks is worth it.”

Tottenham have suffered due to injuries to their key defenders and roped in Kevin Danso to address their issues to some extent.