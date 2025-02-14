Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that patience will be in short supply this weekend in Edinburgh ahead of the Gers’ game against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Philippe Clement’s team, who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup, are in second place in the league table and unbeaten in their last five league games.

The Gers are possibly looking at a season without any silverware unless they somehow manage to lift the Europa League.

Ferguson feels Rangers are looking at a trophy-less domestic campaign, which has never been acceptable at the club following their humiliating home defeat to the second-tier club and added that Clement is lucky to hold on to his job given the nature of the defeat.

He insists that fans know that Rangers are going through a process of change, as they were fine with the club’s decision to cut the wage bill as part of downsizing measures. However, he believes the supporters will not accept their team being humiliated.

The former Gers midfielder expects patience will be in short supply in Edinburgh this weekend and believes the only way for Clement’s side to turn around the situation is by winning as many games as possible between now and the end of the season.

“I’ll be honest, he could have been out of a job already given the nature of the defeat which means Rangers are now looking at a trophyless domestic season. That has simply never been acceptable”, he wrote in his column in the Daily Record.

“And it never can be.

“Yes, fans understand their team is in a transitional season.

“The wage bill has been cut, they get that too because the club is going through a period of change.

“But what they won’t accept is seeing their team being humiliated.

“And that’s why patience will be in short supply this weekend in Edinburgh. Clement and his players owe them a response.

“The only way back for them now is to win as many games as possible between now and the end of the season – and even that might not be enough”, he added.

Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw by Hearts the last time the two sides met at Tynecastle this season and a repeat of that scoreline would put further pressure on Clement.