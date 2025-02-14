Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Rangers loanee Kieran Dowell has added quality to the Birmingham City side.

Rangers consider Everton academy product Dowell surplus to the requirements in their squad and sanctioned a loan for the midfielder to Birmingham City in the winter window.

Dowell has quickly managed to establish himself in the starting line-up under Chris Davies and on Wednesday scored his first goal in Birmingham City colours against Cambridge United.

Clarke, who was impressed with Dowell’s display on Wednesday, admitted that the Rangers loanee has added quality to Birmingham City’s side and added that he has been a good signing.

The former EFL star stated that Dowell put in a classy performance against Cambridge and added that the goal he scored was a product of a beautiful team move.

“I think Kieran Dowell has added a bit of quality, hasn’t he?”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“Real excellent pick-up, I think, Dowell.

“He was really, really classy on the night, got a great goal, and a beautiful team goal.

“It started inside of their own half, a beautiful combination and then he finished it with.”

Dowell will be keen on continuing his form until the end of the season before he returns back to Rangers after the expiry of his loan deal.