Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has revealed that Manchester United loan star Dan Gore has suffered a hairline fracture on his metatarsal and provided a timeline of Gore’s return.

The 20-year-old has represented England at different youth levels and he is considered a player for the future at Old Trafford.

The Premier League side sent him out on his second loan away from the club in the most recent transfer window.

League One side Rotherham United have him on loan and the Millers boss has cleared the smoke around Gore’s injury to reveal that he has suffered a hairline fracture on his metatarsal.

Evans insisted that Gore is disappointed but also revealed that he will be back before the month ends.

“I think Dan is going be [out for] the best part of the month”, Evans told the BBC about the Red Devils loanee.

“He had a slight hairline fracture on his metatarsal and the reality is, these things can happen at any time.

“He is disappointed but he will be back before the end [of the month].”

Gore will be looking to get in Evans’ side when he is back later this month to have a chance to impress Ruben Amorim with his displays.