Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin feels that Sunderland do not lose games when Jobe Bellingham is in the team.

Sunderland are keen on securing automatic promotion to the Premier League this season and Bellingham is playing a key role in their promotion push.

The 19-year-old has featured 28 times for Sunderland and has four goals and three assists so far in the Championship.

On Wednesday, Bellingham put in an excellent display to help Sunderland seize three points against Luton Town and Parkin believes that his display against the Hatters shows how important he is to Regis Le Bris’ side.

Parkin also thinks that Sunderland do not lose games when Bellingham is playing for them and pointed out that the Black Cats are looking really good to hunt down their promotion rivals.

When discussing Sunderland, Parkin said on What The EFL: “Again, I think Bellingham’s importance is encapsulated with another fine display [on Wednesday].

“When he is in the team, they do not lose invariably.

“So a comfortable win for Sunderland, who are looking very, very good as they hunt down the top three.”

Le Bris’ side are next set to take on league leaders Leeds United on Monday and Sunderland will be hoping for Bellingham to be at his best when taking on the Whites.