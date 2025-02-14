Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland are set to add Carlisle United goalkeeping coach Tom Weal to Regis Le Bris’ backroom staff, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats appointed former Lorient boss Le Bris last season and brought in Pedro Ribeiro early this season as his assistant manager.

Sunderland are going through changes in their backroom staff as Mike Dodds left the club to join League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

Le Bris’ side have now set their eyes on recruiting a new goalkeeping coach and Carlisle United’s Weal is on their radar.

Weal joined Carlisle in October and has experience of working at Nottingham Forest, Norwich City and Notts County.

It has been claimed that Sunderland are now set to add Weal as part of Le Bris’ backroom staff.

Weal was absent during Carlisle United’s game against Newport County on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old is expected to join Sunderland as the club prepare to agree to a deal with the League Two outfit.

Alessandro Barcherini is currently handling the role of goalkeeping coach at Sunderland and has been at the club since 2022.