Birmingham City manager Chris Davies has been left impressed by Kieran Dowell’s work ethic, given his switch from Rangers, where he was not given much in the way of game time.

The Everton academy graduate moved back down south in the winter transfer window, joining the League One promotion chasers on a loan deal until the end of the season.

He has at once proven his importance to the team, scoring his first goal in just his third appearance for Blues.

His performances have impressed the Birmingham City manager, who believes that coming from a spell at Rangers where he was not playing much, his stamina is a pleasant surprise.

Asked whether Dowell has hit the ground running, Davies said at a press conference: “That’s the way to explain it.

“He is coming from Rangers having not played much at all and then coming and suddenly having to play a lot. He is lasting the games really well.

“What has impressed me most is his work ethic. I think he has got the creativity, the skill, the craft we were looking for.”

Davies believes that working with Dowell up close has given him an insight which he could not get just by watching him in action for another side and hailed the Rangers star for his willingness to take on defensive tasks.

“You can see that from the outside but what you don’t see is what the character is like.

“Does he work hard? Does he take information on? Whether he is a team player.

“You only get to see that when you work with someone and he is all that – he works for the team, runs, covers a lot of distance, very diligent.

“I have given him four, five defensive jobs – everyone he has been switched on to.

“For me, that is excellent because these are the type of players I want in the team.”

Dowell was brought in by the League One leaders to bridge the gap that had been created by injuries to three of their midfield options – Paik Seung-ho, Willum Willumsson and Emil Hansson.