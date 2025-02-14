Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin thinks that John Eustace’s arrival does not guarantee Derby County will stay up but believes that the Rams’ long-term future is bright.

Derby sacked Paul Warne last week after a series of disappointing results and have appointed former Blackburn Rovers boss Eustace to replace him.

The Rams are in a relegation battle, being on a nine-game winless run and Eustace has a tough job on his hands to make them competitive again.

Parkin is of the view that Eustace took a big risk in leaving Blackburn to join Derby, who could go down this season, but he believes that the Rams’ long-term future with Eustace seems bright if the new manager can get the fans on his side by improving their form.

He stressed that under the guidance of Eustace, Derby once again can become a powerhouse in the Championship.

“I think the likelihood is Blackburn will be in the Championship next season and now he has to go into Derby and do a bit of a salvage job”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“They are not scoring goals.

“There is no guarantee he is going to go into Derby and they are going to stay in the division.

“It is a huge risk; they could be in the League One next season, but I think the long-term picture at Derby is pretty rosy, and if he can get them going and get fans onside, they could be a real powerhouse again, probably in the second tier.

“But it is going to be something that is going to take a little bit of time.

Derby are set to face Queens Park Rangers tonight and it will be Eustace’s first match in the dugout as the Rams manager.