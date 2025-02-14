Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has insisted Cambridge United must win their game against Exeter City on Saturday if they want to stay in League One.

The U’s are having a difficult season as they have won only five of their 30 League One games and are rock-bottom in the table.

Garry Monk’s men still have 16 games to try and salvage their campaign to avoid relegation at the end of the term.

Clarke made it clear that he is not giving the U’s much of a chance to stay up as they last won a league game in late January against Mansfield Town.

Exeter City are their next opponents and Clarke believes that Cambridge United must rescue all three points to have any hope of staying up.

“If they have any chance staying up and I do not give them much, they have to win this game, they definitely have to win it”, the former EFL star said on What The EFL about the League One strugglers.

“They have only lost two of their last six, so there are little signs that they are getting there.

“But I think, a draw is not really going to do them too many favours here.

“They have to go for it and let us see if they have what it takes.”

Monk’s side will be desperate for a win at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday to give themselves hope of survival.