Jaimi Joy/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur are right to stand by boss Ange Postecoglou for now, ahead of Spurs’ Premier League game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Postecoglou’s men are in a grim spot as they sit in 14th position in the league table after losing four and winning just one game in their last five in the league.

Spurs, who suffered back-to-back defeats in the EFL and FA Cup competitions, have put the manager’s job under immense pressure, however, he has the backing of the club’s board.

Carragher insists that the problem with Spurs is because of their vulnerabilities more than their strengths, as he believes they are a team that guarantee goals more than any other side, and added that he would be happy to see Postecoglou turn around their current situation by winning a trophy and turning them into a consistently winning side.

He believes Spurs’ board are right in their decision to stand by the manager until the senior players return from injuries to the squad and then make a judgment regarding his future based on the team’s performances and results.

Carragher feels that Tottenham’s next league match against the Red Devils could possibly be a rehearsal for the Europa League final in May and added that it speaks volumes about the quality of English clubs that the two favourites to win the competition this season are placed 13th and 14th in the domestic league.

He added that the Spurs supporters will forget about their club finishing so low in the league if they are able to lift a major trophy this campaign.

“With all sincerity, I would love to see Postecoglou reverse the slump and win a trophy this season before making Spurs a more consistently winning side.

“There is no team that guarantees goals more than them. The problem is that is because of their vulnerabilities more than their strengths”, he wrote in his column in the Daily Telegraph.

“Spurs’ board is correct to stand by Postecoglou until his senior players return, and then make a judgment based on performances and results.

“There is still plenty to play for this season.

“It’s a measure of English football’s power and status that the two favourites to win this year’s Europa League are 13th and 14th in the Premier League, and Spurs versus United could – possibly should – be a rehearsal for that European final in May.

“No Spurs fan will care about finishing so low in the league if they win a big trophy”, he added.

Tottenham will be hoping to set things right in the league as they play host to 13th-placed Manchester United on Sunday.