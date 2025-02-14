Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has insisted that he is a ‘huge fan’ of Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou, but made it clear that he is at a bigger club.

Spurs and the Red Devils, are both having a dreadful season currently as the north London club are sitting 14th while Manchester United are right above them.

On Sunday, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they will face each other in their attempt to make it to the top half of the table.

Amorim and Postecoglou, are both having a difficult time at their club and the Red Devils boss stressed that he is a fan of the Australian.

Amorim though, did not forget to mention that he is managing a bigger club than the Spurs manager.

“I am a huge fan of Ange Postecoglou. He is a good guy, a very good coach”, the Manchester United boss told a press conference.

“I understand the connection with me and Ange. With respect, I am at a bigger club.”

The clubs met last in December in the EFL Cup where the north Londoners secured a 4-3 win in a chaotic match.