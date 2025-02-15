Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Manchester City at the Etihad this afternoon.

Both clubs have ambitions of finishing in the top four in the Premier League this season as they aim to secure Champions League football for next term.

Manchester City are involved in that competition this season and were beaten 3-2 by Real Madrid at the Etihad in midweek.

Newcastle were held to a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park by Manchester City the last time the two sides met, in September, while they have not even scored a goal against the Cityzens at the Etihad in the last six attempts.

In goal for Newcastle this afternoon is Martin Dubravka, with a back four in front of him of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Midfield sees the Magpies field Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock, while Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy support Alexander Isak.

There are options on the bench for Eddie Howe if needed and they include Lewis Miley and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United Team vs Manchester City

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall, Willock, Guimaraes, Tonali, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Pope, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Livramento, Longstaff, Miley