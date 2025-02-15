Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes that Blackburn Rovers will continue to benefit from John Eustace’s ‘fine structure’ at Ewood Park.

Rovers are currently sitting fifth in the Championship table and are one of the favourites to finish top six.

They, however, have lost their promising boss to Championship strugglers Derby County and are currently being managed by interim David Lowe.

Blackburn Rovers have registered an impressive 2-0 win against West Brom earlier this week, but Parkin believes they will not be a ‘free-scoring’ side.

The ex-Championship hitman if Rovers finish in one of the playoff spots in the Championship it will be in part due to the system Eustace has implemented at Ewood Park.

“It is not an area [attack], they are blessed with despite adding a few in the window, so I do not think they will be particularly free-scoring”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-in Show about the Ewood Park outfit.

“If they are going to get to the playoffs it is because of the fine structure of the team.

“Which I am sure will continue even in the absence of John Eustace.”

Now it remains to be seen if Rovers will trust Lowe for the rest of the season or if they will appoint a permanent manager to see out Eustace’s fine work.