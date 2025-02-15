David Ramos/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that the Cambridge United board appear to have accepted relegation from League One and do not believe it would be a disaster.

The U’s have roamed around the bottom half of the League One table in recent campaigns, but look likely to drop out of the league this term.

This season they are sitting at the bottom of the league table, with 16 games to play, but have not sacked Garry Monk despite their troubles.

Clarke feels that the U’s board are happy with Monk’s vision and have taken the view that dropping into League Two would not be a disaster.

The ex-EFL man stressed even though that even though Cambridge United are sitting at the bottom of the league, they are a lot better than a relegation side.

“Cambridge, probably should not be in League One”, Clarke said on What The EFL about the U’s.

“I think there has been acceptance on the part of the board, that they have done really well to stay in the third tier for as long as they have and if they do drop out this season, it is no disaster.

“They obviously like what he [Monk] is trying to implement, with his sort of 3-4-2-1 shape; he went a back-four against Birmingham, which was a bit of a surprise.

“If you look at all the metrics and you should not because it is all about results, but it is worth having a glance at it every now and again stats-wise.

“They are a mid-table team in terms of shots-faced and all of the different qualities you look for in a team.

“They are nowhere near the worst; they are not the best, but somewhere in the middle.”

Cambridge United have taken six points from their last six league games and they will look to find some consistency to crawl their way above the relegation zone in the upcoming months of the season.