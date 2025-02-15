Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Dundee United

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has picked his side to welcome Dundee United to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Rodgers’ side were in Champions League action earlier this week and pushed Bayern Munich, though ultimately falling short with a 2-1 loss.

Now they switch their focus back to domestic matters, where they will be expected to record a routine win over Dundee United.

Dundee United arrive in Glasgow sitting a lofty third in the Scottish Premiership table, but having lost four of their last five league outings, while they also exited the Scottish Cup at the hands of Dundee.

This afternoon, Celtic have Kasper Schmeichel in goal, while at the back Rodgers picks Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Jeffrey Schlupp as a four.

Midfield sees the Bhoys line up with Callum McGregor, Luke McCowan and Reo Hatate, while Yang and Jota support Adam Idah.

Rodgers has options on the bench if needed today and they include Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn.

Celtic Team vs Dundee United

Schmeichel, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Schlupp, McGregor, McCowan, Hatate, Yang, Jota, Idah

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Johnston, Taylor, Scales, Kuhn, Kenny, Engels, Maeda, Murray