Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Graham Potter has picked his starting side to welcome London rivals Brentford to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Potter saw his attacking options increased before the transfer window closed with the arrival of Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton.

West Ham have won just one of their last five games and though they sit ten points above the drop zone, the pressure is still on for Potter to get them climbing the table.

They played out a 1-1 draw with Brentford earlier this season, while they won the last encounter between the two teams at the London Stadium 4-2.

West Ham have Alphonse Areola in goal today, while at the back Potter picks Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Emerson Palmieri.

In the engine room, West Ham have Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and Carlos Soler, while Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus support Jarrod Bowen.

Potter can shake things up with his substitutes if needed and his options include Evan Ferguson and Andy Irving.

West Ham United Team vs Brentford

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Alvarez, Soucek, Soler, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen

Substitutes: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ward-Prowse, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Todibo, Ferguson, Irving, Scarles