Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former Newcastle United star Geremi has insisted that it is his view that it will take at least four years for the Magpies to win the Premier League title despite the progress they are making.

Eddie Howe’s men, currently sitting sixth in the league table with 41 points, have won three and lost two of their last five games in the league.

The Magpies, who have come a long way since their takeover, are starting to look like real contenders as they have a chance to end a 56-year-old trophy drought when they face Liverpool in the final of the EFL Cup.

Geremi feels that Newcastle are going the right way towards winning the Premier League as they are building their squad carefully and added that he believes it will take at least four years before they win the league.

He asserted that the EFL Cup final is a huge opportunity for the team to finally lift a trophy for the supporters who have been waiting for years for silverware and wished his former side luck for the final.

The former Cameroon international commented that the Magpies can finish in a top-four spot if they keep on playing like they have been in the league.

He feels Howe’s team just need consistency, as they have the quality and capability to win the league soon, which is part of the club’s project.

“Just look at Newcastle now.

“They have a strong budget and can buy any player they want to, but they are building smartly.

“I say this with a lot of experience that it will take at least four years for them to win the league, but they are going the right way”, Geremi said at the launch of Ladbrokes’ Gaffer of all Accas.

“The EFL Cup final is a big occasion for the Magpies and a great chance to finally win a trophy.

“The fans deserve it because they’ve spent so many years waiting for and expecting a trophy.

“I wish the players luck for the final, because those fans deserve it.

“For me, they were amongst the finest I played in front of. They are always there for their players, which helps any player.

“I hope that they can finish in the top four.

“If they continue playing like they have been, I think they will do it. And of course, that’s big for their project.

“When you look at the project, they will be aiming to win the Premier League soon.

“If they continue like they have been, they have the capacity and the quality to do so. They just need consistency”, he added.

Newcastle will lock horns with current Premier League champions Manchester City later today and that will provide another test for Howe’s team.