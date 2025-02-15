Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor has criticised Everton’s players for trying to get Conor Bradley sent off after Abdoulaye Doucoure went to ground during Wednesday’s 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby.

Everton captain James Tarkowski scored a stoppage-time equaliser to deny Liverpool victory earlier this week and make the score 2-2 in the last ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The high-intensity of the game saw both teams pick up three yellow cards, as Liverpool’s Bradley, Curtis Jones and Andrew Robertson and Everton’s Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye and Jesper Lindstrom were booked.

After the final whistle, Liverpool manager Arne Slot and assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff were sent off for arguing with the referee along with Doucoure and Jones, who were involved in an on-field fight.

Former Liverpool striker Mellor was unhappy with what he saw from some Everton players and took aim at them for an incident which saw Doucoure go down.

Bradley was involved in the incident and Mellor thinks that some Everton players were trying to get the Liverpool defender sent off as he was already on a yellow card.

Mellor said on LFC TV’s Reaction Show: “The one which really disappointed me actually, I did not like it and we saw it.

“I don’t like to see fellow professionals trying to get somebody else yellow carded.

“He did not even touch Doucoure, he fell on the floor.

“Four or five Everton players trying to get him yellow carded, did not like that

“The fans were shouting, I get that, the fans are going to shout for that.

“Don’t like to see players trying to get another player yellow carded.”

Liverpool will hope that the two points dropped at Goodison Park will not prove to be crucial in the Premier League title race.