Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Former Premier League attacker Troy Deeney has picked out a Southampton player he is stunned is not in Saints’ starting eleven.

The troubles of Ivan Juric’s men deepened further on Saturday when Bournemouth visited St Mary’s and eased to a comfortable 3-1 win.

Southampton’s only goal of the game came from Kamaldeen Sulemana, with Paul Onuachu providing the assist, with 18 minutes left of the Premier League contest.

Southampton’s highly rated attacker Tyler Dibling started the game on the bench and was only brought on with 56 minutes gone.

Ex-striker Deeney is stunned by Dibling’s omission from the side and believes the only explanation can be something tactical.

He stressed that without the attacker, Southampton pose no threat going forward and even compared the teenager to Jack Grealish when he was at Aston Villa.

Deeney said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live: “I don’t know how he’s not playing. I don’t know why.

“It’s clearly got to be something tactical where the manager feels he does not add enough going the opposite way.

“But they’ve got nothing going forward without him.

“He gives me a little bit of Jack Grealish at Aston Villa, effortless going past people.”

The 18-year-old is not expected to stay at Southampton beyond the summer transfer window as he is hot property for a number of Premier League clubs.