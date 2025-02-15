Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Norwich City legend Iwan Roberts has claimed that even if Borja Sainz does 75 per cent of what he did in the first half of the campaign in the Championship, it will help the Canaries in their quest to secure a playoff spot.

The 23-year-old winger has played in 27 matches for Norwich in the Championship this season, finding the back of the net 15 times while also registering three assists.

Sainz’s on-field performances this campaign have been exceptional, but the disciplinary issues have raised concerns after he received a six-game ban for spitting at Sunderland’s Chris Mepham.

Roberts believes Norwich still have a lot to play for this season despite losing three of their last six games and they should trust in Sainz to do the business on the pitch.

The Norwich legend stated that even if Sainz replicates 75 per cent of what he did in the first half of the Championship season, it will be beneficial for the Norwich team.

Roberts wrote in his Pink Un column: “If he can get back to where he was, or to 75pc of where he was, it’s still everything to play for.

“Even if they are feeling a bit down in the dumps after the last two games. It’s still everything to play for.

“Playing the whole game on Tuesday will benefit Sainz so much.

“From what I saw he looked to get himself involved at every opportunity available to him.

“But you need the Sainz who scored all those goals – that’s the Sainz you need back.”

Norwich will hope their Sainz will be able to be in fine form in the coming weeks and help the side be consistent as the business end of the season approaches.