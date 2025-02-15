George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo believes that Whites star Illan Meslier has bounced back from his poor run of form to put in key performances.

Leeds are currently involved in a scrap with Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland to finish in a top two spot in the Championship.

Even though they were beaten by Millwall in the FA Cup earlier this season, the Whites’ main objective to achieve automatic promotion is very much on.

Whites shot-stopper Meslier has been the centre of criticism from fans for his mistakes in more than one match but Matteo is of the view the Frenchman has turned a corner.

Meslier has kept an impressive 20 clean sheets in 32 league games this season and the ex-Whites star insisted the custodian has been crucial for the team’s confidence.

“Illan has been key and as we know the amount of clean sheets he has had”, Matteo said on LUTV about Meslier.

“He has had his critics but I think he has really bounced back and he is playing really, really well at the minute like the rest of the team.

“When your goalie is keeping that many clean sheets, the confidence grows within the group.”

Meslier will be looking to be extra careful when Leeds host promotion rivals Sunderland on Monday night at Elland Road.