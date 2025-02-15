Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

The agent of a star that Newcastle United are keen on landing has arrived in Istanbul amid interest from Turkish clubs.

The Magpies have been extra cautious in their last two transfer windows and have barely made many movements, though that is expected to change in the summer.

Eddie Howe’s side have been trying to comply with the Premier League’s PSR rules and are concentrating on the summer transfer window.

They want to strengthen multiple positions in the summer and adding a goalkeeper is on their priority list, amid doubts over Martin Dubravka and Odysseas Vlachodimos staying on Tyneside.

It was suggested recently that Lyon supremo John Textor blocked Newcastle’s approach for their Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri in the winter window but the Magpies still hold that interest.

The Lyon goalkeeper is a wanted man and also has interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Now, according to Turkish broadcaster Sports Digitale, Perri’s agent has arrived in Istanbul and Galatasaray are watching developments closely.

However, it is still not clear which club Perri’s agent will be meeting during his time in Turkey.

Newcastle will also keep their eyes open as competition for the Brazilian shot-stopper’s signature is only likely to increase.