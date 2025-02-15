Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle United have not even put a valuation on striker Alexander Isak, despite the hitman being of interest to clubs such as Liverpool for the summer transfer window, according to i News.

The Swedish international has been the mainstay in attack for Eddie Howe’s team and has already scored 54 goals for the Magpies in two-and-a-half seasons.

He has been regularly linked with a move away from St James’ Park given his exploits and Premier League leaders Liverpool are the latest side to be credited with keen interest.

However, Newcastle have not even set a valuation for Isak because they are so determined not to sell him.

The club have acted carefully in recent transfer windows and sold again in the winter window with Lloyd Kelly and Miguel Almiron going.

That should mean they can look at big money buys this summer without being hugely worried about PSR rules.

In turn that could convince Isak that he should not look to move away from Newcastle.

The Magpies securing Champions League football for next season would also be likely to boost their hopes of keeping Isak happy.