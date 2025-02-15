Clive Mason/Getty Images

Tam McManus thinks that Hibernian need to look towards both St Mirren and Kilmarnock to see how success can be achieved on a smaller budget than they are used to working with.

Hibernian endured a poor start to their Scottish Premiership campaign winning once in their first 14 league fixtures, but have recovered well to sit fifth in the table with 33 points in 25 matches.

Hibs’ financial reports have grabbed attention, as the club incurred an £11m loss over the past two years which has forced them to exercise several cost-cutting measures.

Ex-Hibs attacker McManus believes the poor financial situation will force Hibernian to buy players on lower wages, which means that the arrivals will likely be lower calibre players.

McManus though does not think that means that Hibernian cannot enjoy success on the pitch and urged the club to look at what St Mirren and Kilmarnock have done.

He wrote in his Daily Record column: “David [Gray] is going to be shopping in a market that previous managers have turned their nose up at and the fans are just going to have to get used to players of a lesser calibre coming in on lower money.

“There’s going to be some real hard decisions and players are going to have to accept lower salaries to stay at the club.

“This doesn’t have to mean they can’t improve on the park though.

“Kilmarnock and St Mirren finished above them in the Euro spots last season with far smaller budgets.”

Hibernian will meet St Mirren in an away clash in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday as they aim to close the gap on fourth placed Aberdeen.