George Wood/Getty Images

One of Leeds United’s former midfielders has ‘been brilliant’ for his new side, amid him getting on the scoresheet on Saturday, a commentator has claimed.

The Whites have regularly looked to snap up top young prospects and thread them through into the first team, but they have also decided to sell and release many who have remained on the fringes.

They are likely to keep a close eye on how their former charges fare as they assess whether the right decision was made.

One top talent Leeds landed and then sold on is midfielder Lewis Bate, scooped up for £1.5m from Premier League giants Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

He was expected to quickly push into the first team amid genuine hype around his arrival, but struggled to make the breakthrough and was sent on loan to Oxford United and then MK Dons.

Leeds released Bate last summer and he headed to sign for League One outfit Stockport County.

Bate got on the scoresheet for Stockport on Saturday as they beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 to continue their promotion push, and talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham was impressed.

He said just after 4:45pm on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live: “He’s been brilliant in the midfield for them actually, the former Leeds man.”

The former Chelsea youngster will be hoping to be playing Championship football with Stockport next season and if he continues to produce the goods then questions may be asked about whether Leeds should have held on to him for longer.