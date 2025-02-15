Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Jamie Donley should have won the EFL Player of the Month award.

Donley is considered a massive talent at the north London club and currently, he is out on his first loan away at League One side Leyton Orient.

He took some time to settle at the League One club but he has become an integral part of Wellens’ side.

The Leyton Orient boss is delighted with Donley’s off-the-ball work and he won EFL Young Player of the Month award as well.

Wellens admitted that he deserved the award and further stressed that he should have won the league’s Player of the Month award too.

“He fully deserved it [winning the EFL Young Player of the Month], I think he should have won the EFL Player of the Month”, Wellens told the O’s media about Spurs loanee Donley.

“I think he scored five and assisted five in a month, that is difficult to do, so whoever has won it, must have been playing really, really well.

“But it is not just about the goals, his development has been huge off the ball.

“He has been winning second balls now and has been in the right places defensively, winning his duels.

“His body is starting to change, he looks like a real man now even though he is a baby.”

Donley has made eleven goal contributions already in 32 games and he will be looking to continue his purple patch for the remainder of the season.