Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Scott Minto is not willing to criticise Arsenal for their decision to sell a player last summer as he feels the man in question is not Champions League quality.

The Gunners managed to grab a 2-0 win away at Leicester City on Saturday, but left it late and needed a Mikel Merino brace to get over the line.

Having suffered injuries in the final third of late, Arsenal’s attacking depth has been questioned, along with decisions the club have made in the transfer market.

They cashed in on Emile Smith Rowe, banking an initial £27m from Fulham to let him head to Craven Cottage.

Questions have been asked about whether the Gunners should have kept hold of him, but despite him scoring for Fulham in their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Minto believes the right call was made.

The former defender is of the view that Smith Rowe is not Champions League class and is not taking games by the scruff of the neck at Fulham.

Minto said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live: “We know he’s an incredibly talented lad and people were sort of saying with Arsenal not quite having the firepower that should they have let him go.

“Well, I don’t think he’s quite a Champions League player and we’re seeing that this season as well.

“One, he does pick up injuries, and two – fair play to him for making that run into the box and it was a really good header as well – I don’t see him grabbing games by the scruff of the neck enough.”



The attacking midfielder has scored five times in 23 Premier League outings for Fulham so far this season, along with chipping in with two assists.