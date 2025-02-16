David Balogh/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has selected his starting side to welcome Manchester United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs head into the game sitting in 15th spot in the Premier League standings, one place and two points behind Manchester United.

Postecoglou, who continues to wrestle with a number of injuries, has seen his men suffer back to back defeats to exit the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

They met Manchester United at home in the EFL Cup in December and ran out 4-3 winners in an entertaining encounter, while they also beat the Red Devils 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League in September.

Guglielmo Vicario is between the sticks for Tottenham this afternoon, while at the back Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies and Djed Spence.

In the engine room, Spurs field Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison, while Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Mathys Tel.

Postecoglou has options on the bench if he needs to change things and they include Antonin Kinsy and Destiny Udogie.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United

Vicario, Porro, Danso, Davies, Spence, Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski, Tel, Son

Substitutes: Kinsky, Udogie, Gray, Bissouma, Sarr, Moore, Odobert, Johnson, Scarlett