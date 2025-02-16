Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Neil Mellor feels if Liverpool win their remaining home games this season they will likely win the Premier League title as he does not think Arsenal are capable of going on a run.

With 25 games played, Liverpool lead the Premier League standings with a lead of seven points over second placed Arsenal.

Both teams have a number of tough games ahead, with Liverpool to go to Aston Villa and Manchester City in their next two outings.

Mellor is of the view that Liverpool’s home games are the most important matches and thinks if they could win all of them then the title would likely be going back to Anfield.

The former Reds hitman does not believe that Arsenal, especially with injuries to key attacking players, are capable of going on a sustained winning run to capture the crown.

He said on LFC TV after the win over Wolves: “That could be enough, if we win all our home games because there are 13 games to go.

“Are we saying Arsenal are going to win 13 games? I know they are on a good unbeaten run at the moment, but you look at the injury problems they have and they found two late goals against Leicester, a very poor Leicester team, you have to say that.

“I don’t think they can go 12, 13 games and win. And that’s the difference.”

Liverpool still have to play Arsenal at Anfield, with the Gunners due to visit in early May, after which the Reds have two games left, away at Brighton and at home to Crystal Palace.