Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester United Under-18s manager Adam Lawrence has revealed the prospect of facing Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals motivated his team against Chelsea.

The Red Devils hammered Chelsea Under-18s 5-1 on Wednesday, as Chido Obi scored an impressive hat-trick and James Scanlon scored a brace to help Manchester United reach the quarter-finals.

Scanlon, Obi Martin and Gabriele Biancheri have performed exceptionally this season for the Manchester United Under-18s, scoring ten, eight, and five goals, respectively.

Lawrence believes playing Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals motivated the Red Devils in thrashing Chelsea 5-1 on Wednesday.

He hopes the match against the Gunners next month will be played at Emirates, as it will give the young players a chance to create special memories.

Lawrence was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News: “Every youth player remembers their Youth Cup experiences.

“We can’t have it as the only benchmark for the players in terms of their youth team journey but it can give the players some special memories.

“Knowing it was Arsenal away in the next round — hopefully to be played at the Emirates — was a nice carrot for us today.

“That will be something we’ll look forward to and something for the boys to remember.”

Lawrence will hope his young team will be able to showcase their talent against the Gunners in the quarter-finals, and continue their quest to win their 12th FA Youth Cup.