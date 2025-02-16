Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Derek Ferguson has blasted Rangers for their defensive display against Hearts, labelling the Gers ‘an absolute shambles’ when it comes to corner kicks and set pieces.

Philippe Clement got a much needed boost on Sunday afternoon when his side beat Hearts 3-1 at Tynecastle in the Scottish Premiership.

The Belgian has lost a section of the Rangers fans and even more turned on him following last weekend’s Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Queen’s Park.

Despite Rangers winning in Edinburgh, their defensive organisation left much to be desired for former Gers star Ferguson.

He thinks that Rangers were shambolic at defending set pieces and were fortunate not to concede more than once against the Jambos, as they did not win first balls or second balls into the box.

“Rangers are an absolute shambles from corner kicks and set pieces against them”, Ferguson said on BBC Sportsound.

“They don’t win the first ball, second ball, any ball that comes into the box.

“On another day they’d have conceded eight or nine goals from set pieces alone.

“They’ve been very fortunate.”

With Celtic 13 points clear in the Scottish Premiership standings, Rangers only have one route to silverware on the table in the shape of the Europa League.

And to make further progress in Europe, the Gers are likely to need to tighten up at the back quickly.