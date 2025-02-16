Getty Images

Premier League leaders Liverpool are ‘observing’ some players at a Champions League club as they plot their summer transfer window business.

Despite being in the Premier League title race, Liverpool were not active in the winter transfer window as Arne Slot believes his squad have adequate depth.

That view will be tested in the coming weeks as Liverpool try to hold on to their seven point lead at the top of the pile.

Liverpool are expected to do business in the summer and question marks remain over trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, while other players are attracting interest.

The Reds recruitment team are already looking at options for when the window opens and their eyes have been drawn to Italy.

AC Milan are a club of interest for Liverpool and, according to Italian outlet Milanlive.it, it is claimed the ‘case of Sandro Tonali teaches us’ that no one at the Rossoneri is unsellable.

Midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and former Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic are two players who have been linked with Liverpool of late.

Reijnders’ performances for AC Milan have turned some heads as the player is a key part of their starting line-up.

Pulisic meanwhile has flourished in Italy so far and boosted his reputation.

AC Milan are close to renewing Reijnders’ contract, which currently runs until 2028 and Pulisic’s current contract expires in 2027, with the Italian club having an option to extend.