Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Liverpool have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Wolves to Anfield this afternoon in a Premier League contest.

Arne Slot saw his side throw away two points at the death in the Merseyside derby against Everton as it finished 2-2 at Goodison Park.

Slot was furious at the end of the game and was sent off, while Curtis Jones also received his marching orders and as a result is suspended today.

Arsenal closed the gap on Liverpool to four points by beating Leicester City on Saturday and now the onus is on the Reds to restore their advantage to seven points.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, who name a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool go with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota lead the attack.

If Slot needs to shake things up he can look towards his bench, where his options include Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Wolves

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Tsimikas, McConnell, Quansah, Bradley