Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool could make an ‘extraordinary’ transfer decision in the summer due to ‘fear’ that a key performer could be tempted away from Anfield, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Arne Slot was only handed Federico Chiesa to work with as a fresh face last summer as Liverpool chose against making significant additions to the squad.

The picture could be different in the upcoming summer window, not least due to the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have yet to sign new contracts.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is due at Anfield after his loan at Valencia ends, but he may not come in as the first choice shot-stopper.

Liverpool are concerned that Alisson may be tempted away from the club with a lucrative proposal and could take the ‘extraordinary’ transfer decision to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel, which would mean two new shot-stoppers competing to be number 1.

The Reds are currently discussing what is the best course of action, but they are hugely keen on Swiss goalkeeper Kobel.

Chelsea and Barcelona are also admirers of the Dortmund custodian and could move for him.

The situation could be reminiscent of when Liverpool signed both Jerzy Dudek and Chris Kirkland in the summer of 2001, despite only having been expected to sign one goalkeeper.