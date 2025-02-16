Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is not a target for a Championship side looking for a new manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gerrard recently parted ways with Saudi Arabian Pro League side Al-Ettifaq following a disappointing season and is available to take another job.

He has been mooted as a possible target for Rangers, who he led to the Scottish Premiership title, if they sack Philippe Clement.

Gerrard has also been suggested as a possible target for Championship side Blackburn Rovers, who lost John Eustace to Derby County last week.

However, the Liverpool legend is not on the Ewood Park club’s radar.

Blackburn have so far held talks with three managers who are interested in taking over.

The club are in the mix to win promotion from the Championship this season and saw off Plymouth Argyle 2-0 on Saturday.

Gerrard will want to plot his next managerial move carefully after disappointing spells at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq.