Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara has dubbed Manchester United ‘terrible’ after Spurs returned to winning ways by edging out the Red Devils on Sunday.

An early James Maddison goal, in the 13th minute, was enough for Spurs to grab a 1-0 win in the Premier League clash and move above Manchester United and into 12th.

Manchester United again showed an inability to score goals and provide a reliable attacking threat, leaving Ruben Amorim with more questions to answer.

O’Hara admits that on the afternoon, both teams were short of quality, but he is happy enough for Spurs to get the win.

The ex-Spurs man also thinks Manchester United were abysmal.

He wrote on X: “Win is a win, was a lack of quality from both sides, but will take the three points.

“Man Utd are terrible.”

Manchester United had six shots on target in north London, but could not find the back of the net.

The result means that Spurs have now done a league double over Manchester United and have beaten the Red Devils three times this season, as they also dumped them out of the EFL Cup.

Manchester United will next face a resurgent Everton, while Spurs face Ipswich Town.