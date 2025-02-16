Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Fixture: Hearts vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes to face Hearts at Tynecastle in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers were dumped out of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox by Queen’s Park last weekend, but Philippe Clement continues to be backed by the board and is not at risk of losing his job.

The Belgian will be looking for a response today though as he aims to turn around Rangers’ form and also address their poor away record in the Scottish Premiership.

Clement’s men have won only four of 12 away matches in the league, drawing four and losing four.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers this afternoon in Edinburgh, while at the back Clement selects James Tavernier, John Souttar, Clinton Nsiala and Jefte.

Midfield sees the Gers boss go with Mohammed Diomande and Nicolas Raskin, while Tom Lawrence also plays. Ianis Hagi and Vaclav Cerny support Hamza Igamane.

There are options for Clement to turn to off the bench if needed and they include Nedim Bajrami and Robin Propper.

Rangers Team vs Hearts

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Nsiala, Jefte, Raskin, Diomande, Lawrence, Cerny, Hagi, Igamane

Substitutes: Kelly, Yilmaz, Propper, Dessers, Bajrami, Fernandes, King, Rice, Curtis