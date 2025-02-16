Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United had scouts watching a Tottenham Hotspur target in action in the Champions League last week, according to the Sun.

Eddie Howe’s side are expected to make a number of big signings in the summer transfer window after taking a careful approach to PSR in the last two windows.

Newcastle did not manage to sign a wide forward over the last two windows and notably lost the services of Yankuba Minteh.

They are admirers of Feyenoord attacker Igor Paixao, who is also on Tottenham Hotspur’s agenda, and watched him in action against AC Milan last week.

The Brazilian took the opportunity to impress the watching talent spotters and won the Man of the Match award, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 Champions League playoff round win.

Feyenoord are claimed to be likely to want to bring in £25m if the attacker is sold this coming summer.

It is suggested that Paixao is keen on the prospect of a switch to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has scored eight times and provided 14 assists for Feyenoord across all competitions so far this season.