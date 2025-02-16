Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has revealed that though Ao Tanaka is not the biggest leader in the team in terms of speaking, he is still a crucial presence in the heart of midfield.

The Whites paid what looks like a bargain £2.9m fee to German second-division side Fortuna Dusseldorf to take Tanaka to England last summer.

The Japanese international has repaid the faith shown in him and is currently an indispensable name in Farke’s team.

Despite not having too many goal contributions to his name, Tanaka has played a central role, according to his manager, and needs to keep doing that as Leeds look to secure automatic promotion at the end of the season.

“I think overall it’s important he’s playing a central role for us. It doesn’t matter if you’re 18 or 34, lots of experience or not much”, Farke said at a press conference.

“If your English is perfect and fluent or sometimes you need to use Japanese words, you have to lead and make sure everyone is on the same page.

“In football, we pretty much have one language. To lead by example on the pitch and good performances, to give a few hints in central roles, this is what I expected.

“The central roles are always in the heart of our games, to be there with commands.

“He’s not the biggest leader in terms of speaking and words but he plays a crucial role and this is what he has to deliver.”

Tanaka will be looking to be in Farke’s starting eleven on Monday night when Leeds face another test of their promotion ambitions against Sunderland at Elland Road.