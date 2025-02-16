Paul Warne’s reputation has not been damaged by his struggles at Derby County this season, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Rams recently showed Warne the door at Pride Park following a collapse in form in the Championship which has put the club at risk of relegation.

John Eustace has been tempted from Blackburn Rovers to take charge and Warne is on the lookout for his next job.

It is suggested that he may well be offered the Rotherham United post if Steve Evans cannot turn around the club’s campaign.

Evans was backed heavily by the Millers in the summer, but has struggled to get a consistent tune out of the side, who are well off the playoff chase pace.

Warne’s ‘reputation has not been damaged’ by his spell at Derby and remains high.

He could have other offers made to him soon, especially given his reputation as a League One promotion specialist.

Warne has won promotion from League One to the Championship on no fewer than four occasions.

And the 51-year-old is not likely to be out of work for long.