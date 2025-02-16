George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has told Sunderland they ‘should be fearing’ visiting Elland Road on Monday evening to face the Whites.

Daniel Farke’s side were knocked off the top of the Championship table at the weekend by Sheffield United and are keen to respond on Monday.

Visitors Sunderland do not consider themselves to be out of the automatic promotion picture, but are seven points off second placed Leeds and need a win in Yorkshire.

Leeds have scored the most goals in the Championship this season with 66 and Matteo believes that opposing sides have not been able to control the Whites.

He admits Sunderland do have their qualities, but is of the view that given how good Leeds have been, the Black Cats ‘should be fearing’ the game at Elland Road.

“No one has got to grips with what we do because our players are so good”, the ex-Whites star said on LUTV.

“They have got some talented players, they will have a game plan like every team that come to Elland Road.

“But I think with our fans and the players we have got, we have got nothing to fear; it is them who should be fearing a little bit because of the way we are playing.

“We cannot be arrogant with that, we have got to make sure that we perform.

“They will have to have a little go [at us] but if we were to score early, that changes everything.”

Matteo also believes that Leeds’ style of play is something Sunderland will struggle with and expects a top game.

“There was a time when we were not getting early goals, we were not taking our chances; [it] feels like we are now so I think Sunderland have got a real problem with the way we play.

“We have got a team full of confidence and Sunderland, they have not lost many games, so it has got the ingredients for a top, top game.

“But if we win this game, I think we go into the next game against Sheffield United with so much confidence.”

When the two teams last met in October at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland snatched an injury-time equaliser against Farke’s side to draw 2-2.